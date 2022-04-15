Wall Street Analyst Initiated NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] slipped around -2.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $84.24 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Novocure Announces 19 Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 Suggesting Broad Applicability of Tumor Treating Fields.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 19 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be delivered at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held in New Orleans from April 8 to April 13, 2022. The research described in the presentations spans 10 tumor types and suggests the potential for broad usage of TTFields across multiple solid tumors.

Presentation highlights include research on: transcriptomics (gene expression) analysis for identification of pathways that are activated in response to TTFields, concurrent treatment of ovarian cell lines with TTFields and PARP inhibitors, transient and reversible enhanced blood brain barrier permeability by TTFields in a human 3D in vitro model and efficacy of TTFields concomitant with radiation therapy in murine solid tumor models.

NovoCure Limited stock is now 12.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVCR Stock saw the intraday high of $87.19 and lowest of $83.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 232.76, which means current price is +41.41% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 637.75K shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 383888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $106.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 150.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

How has NVCR stock performed recently?

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.33, while it was recorded at 84.38 for the last single week of trading, and 107.63 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.17 and a Gross Margin at +78.65. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.33.

NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

There are presently around $6,664 million, or 76.70% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,624,043, which is approximately 0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,332,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $954.61 million in NVCR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $809.98 million in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 2.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 4,370,111 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 2,974,505 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 71,759,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,104,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,262,867 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 396,603 shares during the same period.