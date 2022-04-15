Wall Street Analyst Initiated Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] loss -0.65% or -0.6 points to close at $91.36 with a heavy trading volume of 519089 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Henry Schein Cares Donates More Than 400,000 Personal Protective Equipment Items to Legion of Goodwill in Brazil.

PPE Donation to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 Among Vulnerable Populations in Brazil.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), in partnership with the Legion of Goodwill – Brazil (LGW Brazil), announced a donation of more than 400,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) items to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across Brazil. Henry Schein’s global distribution and supply chain network managed the donation working through Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program.

It opened the trading session at $92.01, the shares rose to $92.68 and dropped to $91.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSIC points out that the company has recorded 16.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, HSIC reached to a volume of 519089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $89.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $78 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HSIC stock

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, HSIC shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.27, while it was recorded at 90.99 for the last single week of trading, and 78.82 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68.

Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 18.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

There are presently around $11,906 million, or 97.80% of HSIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,116,687, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 13,475,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in HSIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly 0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 6,077,372 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 7,564,724 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 116,677,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,319,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,224,217 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 479,265 shares during the same period.