Wall Street Analyst Initiated Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] loss -1.80% or -0.02 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 414216 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TicketSmarter Becomes Official Ticket Reseller of Country Stampede.

TicketSmarter is now the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Country Stampede. The Country Stampede is the Midwest’s largest country music festival, and through this agreement, TicketSmarter will provide attendees with a safe and secure way to resell their tickets to other country music fans through selltickets.ticketsmarter.com.

Fans often purchase multiple-day and single-day tickets in advance, then end up needing to relist their tickets based on the artist lineup, camping availability, and other schedule conflicts. TicketSmarter’s easy-to-use online platform will help fans who need to resell tickets. The company will also take over as the festival’s official ticketing partner in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.11, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $1.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DGLY points out that the company has recorded -4.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 388.04K shares, DGLY reached to a volume of 414216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for DGLY stock

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0688, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2227 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.88 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -87.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$30,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.00% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,907,649, which is approximately 1.653% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 926,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in DGLY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.66 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly -60.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 781,070 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,086,568 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,401,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,268,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,355 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 57,171 shares during the same period.