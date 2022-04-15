Wall Street Analyst Initiated Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] price surged by 20.38 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Artelo Biosciences Reports Positive Pre-clinical Results for Lead Program in Cancer-Related Cachexia.

New Research from Trinity College Dublin Indicates Broader Therapeutic Potential for ART27.13.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that ART27.13, a peripherally selective G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) full agonist currently in clinical development for cancer-related anorexia, shows promising pre-clinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB2 mediated mechanism of action.

A sum of 55267395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 510.86K shares. Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7383 and dropped to a low of $0.4725 until finishing in the latest session at $0.51.

The one-year ARTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.5. The average equity rating for ARTL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARTL shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

ARTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4208, while it was recorded at 0.4452 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6933 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Artelo Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.43.

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.00 and a Current Ratio set at 24.00.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of ARTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 890,923, which is approximately 2.653% of the company’s market cap and around 2.72% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in ARTL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $91000.0 in ARTL stock with ownership of nearly 319.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 303,304 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 377,747 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,219,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,900,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,305 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 122,930 shares during the same period.