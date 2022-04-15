Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] jumped around 0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $97.47 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Oshkosh Corporation to Announce First Quarter Earnings April 27, 2022.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will issue its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.investors.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of April 27.

Oshkosh Corporation stock is now -13.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSK Stock saw the intraday high of $98.47 and lowest of $96.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 137.47, which means current price is +4.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 678.98K shares, OSK reached a trading volume of 487386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSK shares is $124.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Oshkosh Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Oshkosh Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on OSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oshkosh Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has OSK stock performed recently?

Oshkosh Corporation [OSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, OSK shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.83, while it was recorded at 95.41 for the last single week of trading, and 111.41 for the last 200 days.

Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oshkosh Corporation [OSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +17.10. Oshkosh Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for OSK is now 13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oshkosh Corporation [OSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.06. Additionally, OSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oshkosh Corporation [OSK] managed to generate an average of $31,513 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Oshkosh Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oshkosh Corporation go to 25.72%.

Insider trade positions for Oshkosh Corporation [OSK]

There are presently around $6,089 million, or 98.20% of OSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,339,411, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,798,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.22 million in OSK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $546.87 million in OSK stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oshkosh Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE:OSK] by around 7,170,597 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 6,997,879 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 48,299,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,467,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,840 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 689,131 shares during the same period.