Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.90 during the day while it closed the day at $49.83. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q1 2022.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) expects to report earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on May 9, 2022.

The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to Essential.co and following the link for Investors. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. on May 9, 2022 for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 888.203.1112 (pass code 6459000). International callers can dial +1 719.457.0820 (pass code 6459000).

Essential Utilities Inc. stock has also loss -4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTRG stock has declined by -1.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.73% and lost -7.19% year-on date.

The market cap for WTRG stock reached $12.82 billion, with 261.80 million shares outstanding and 252.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, WTRG reached a trading volume of 646074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $54.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $52 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $56, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WTRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WTRG stock trade performance evaluation

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, WTRG shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.23, while it was recorded at 50.80 for the last single week of trading, and 48.57 for the last 200 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.09 and a Gross Margin at +36.70. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 6.40%.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,094 million, or 73.70% of WTRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,705,089, which is approximately 8.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,453,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in WTRG stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $1.08 billion in WTRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Utilities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG] by around 11,552,644 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 5,931,689 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 165,022,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,506,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,368,077 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 994,359 shares during the same period.