View Inc. [VIEW] is -59.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] closed the trading session at $1.57 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $1.65. The company report on April 13, 2022 that NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with View’s Expected Timeline to Become Current with Filings.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that Nasdaq has granted View a stay of delisting through the end of May 2022, consistent with View’s expected timeline to become current with filings.

View reiterates its expectation to complete its financial restatement and release full year 2021 and Q1 2022 results in May. This includes the Company’s restated 2019, 2020 and Q1 2021 financial statements, as well as its Q2 2021, Q3 2021, full year 2021 and Q1 2022 financial statements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.85 percent and weekly performance of -9.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, VIEW reached to a volume of 693459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about View Inc. [VIEW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIEW shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIEW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48.

VIEW stock trade performance evaluation

View Inc. [VIEW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, VIEW shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1047, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2711 for the last 200 days.

View Inc. [VIEW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223 million, or 88.75% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.13% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 19,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.33 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $17.0 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly 36.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 35,234,385 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,870,810 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 96,799,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,905,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,033,940 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,167,556 shares during the same period.