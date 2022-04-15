Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] fell -9.52% so far this year. What now?

Veris Residential Inc. [NYSE: VRE] loss -0.18% or -0.03 points to close at $16.63 with a heavy trading volume of 375508 shares. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the “Company”), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its first quarter 2022 financial results webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., eastern. The Company will release its results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company’s website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (646) 828-8073 and requesting the Veris Residential first quarter 2022 earnings conference call or by using confirmation code 6283762. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

It opened the trading session at $16.69, the shares rose to $16.94 and dropped to $16.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRE points out that the company has recorded -9.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 466.68K shares, VRE reached to a volume of 375508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRE shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veris Residential Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for VRE stock

Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, VRE shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]

There are presently around $1,369 million, or 96.20% of VRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,302,379, which is approximately 6.754% of the company’s market cap and around 8.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,334,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.13 million in VRE stocks shares; and MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $101.57 million in VRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veris Residential Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Veris Residential Inc. [NYSE:VRE] by around 9,005,712 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 6,022,951 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 67,270,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,299,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,978,745 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,051 shares during the same period.