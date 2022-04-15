The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Revenue clocked in at $1.23 billion, down -50.02% YTD: What’s Next?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] gained 4.71% or 1.04 points to close at $23.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2976482 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that The AZEK Company Announces Large-Scale Construction & Demolition (C&D) Recycling Alliance With Largest Regional C&D Recycler in Pacific Northwest.

Alliance Expands AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program; Expected to Advance ESG and Recycling Goals.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced a PVC recycling alliance with DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the Pacific Northwest. The alliance expands AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program to now include the collection of PVC-based C&D debris.

It opened the trading session at $22.14, the shares rose to $23.38 and dropped to $21.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZEK points out that the company has recorded -32.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 2976482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $44.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, AZEK shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 22.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.21 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $3,466 million, or 99.30% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.31 million in AZEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $296.11 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 2.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 18,308,234 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 17,038,246 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 114,649,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,996,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,053,365 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,066,572 shares during the same period.