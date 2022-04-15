Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] is -1.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] gained 0.34% or 0.12 points to close at $35.06 with a heavy trading volume of 461561 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Textainer Announces Change in U.S. Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) (“Textainer”) today announced a change in the reporting of both common and preferred dividends paid to its shareholders in 2021 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Textainer previously reported on IRS Form 8937 that all of its 2021 distributions were to be treated as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of each shareholder’s relative income tax basis. With revised reporting, these distributions are now to be considered taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

It opened the trading session at $35.01, the shares rose to $35.64 and dropped to $34.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGH points out that the company has recorded -4.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 487.63K shares, TGH reached to a volume of 461561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

Trading performance analysis for TGH stock

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, TGH shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 34.22 for the last single week of trading, and 35.55 for the last 200 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.03 and a Gross Margin at +54.10. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

There are presently around $701 million, or 67.10% of TGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,970,123, which is approximately -0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,314,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.15 million in TGH stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $48.96 million in TGH stock with ownership of nearly 1017.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE:TGH] by around 3,172,631 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 2,571,628 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,239,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,983,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,741 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 483,229 shares during the same period.