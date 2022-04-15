Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] moved down -4.55: Why It’s Important

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] closed the trading session at $17.43 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.42, while the highest price level was $18.56. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Tanger Increases Dividend by 9.6%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 9.6% increase in the annual dividend on its common shares from $0.73 per share to $0.80 per share. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 13, 2022, to common shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.60 percent and weekly performance of 3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SKT reached to a volume of 915761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68.

SKT stock trade performance evaluation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 83.90% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,684,681, which is approximately 2.168% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,839,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.52 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $96.77 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 2.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 7,917,160 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 4,790,402 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 74,462,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,170,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,310,268 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 377,506 shares during the same period.