Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] moved down -4.65: Why It’s Important

Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ: SPT] plunged by -$3.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $75.37 during the day while it closed the day at $72.16. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Sprout Social to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022.

Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Online registration for this event conference call can be found at https://conferencingportals.com/event/WCLZyewU. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.

Sprout Social Inc. stock has also loss -4.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPT stock has inclined by 7.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.48% and lost -20.43% year-on date.

The market cap for SPT stock reached $4.08 billion, with 54.06 million shares outstanding and 45.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 671.44K shares, SPT reached a trading volume of 352668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPT shares is $86.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sprout Social Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sprout Social Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $93, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprout Social Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPT in the course of the last twelve months was 293.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

SPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, SPT shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.97, while it was recorded at 73.32 for the last single week of trading, and 96.07 for the last 200 days.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.95 and a Gross Margin at +75.09. Sprout Social Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.38.

Sprout Social Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,028 million, or 94.30% of SPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,738,364, which is approximately 1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,590,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.07 million in SPT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $136.76 million in SPT stock with ownership of nearly 33.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprout Social Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ:SPT] by around 4,788,645 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 3,896,050 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,277,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,962,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,346,676 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 832,696 shares during the same period.