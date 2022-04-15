Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Stock trading around $82.60 per share: What’s Next?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.56%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Diodes Incorporated to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SQM stock rose by 54.09%. The one-year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.91. The average equity rating for SQM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.99 billion, with 285.65 million shares outstanding and 146.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, SQM stock reached a trading volume of 940558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $77.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SQM stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SQM shares from 67 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70.

SQM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.09, while it was recorded at 83.38 for the last single week of trading, and 58.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +38.12. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

SQM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 40.60%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,555 million, or 42.00% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,634,140, which is approximately -4.594% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,360,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.75 million in SQM stocks shares; and RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC, currently with $332.85 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly 21.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 12,694,951 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 6,100,087 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 36,354,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,149,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,601,584 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,905,516 shares during the same period.