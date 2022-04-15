Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] is 41.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Select Energy Services Inc. [NYSE: WTTR] traded at a high on 04/14/22, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.83. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Conference Call.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2021 on March 21, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In March 2021, we initiated a significant transformation effort which has positioned the Company to now build on a simplified business model which is delivering improved margins and returns through operational efficiencies and G&A cost controls, accompanied by increased pricing and utilization associated with higher activity levels. Our results for the fourth quarter reflect our focus on a more disciplined approach, both operationally and financially. Our well established, high quality products and services delivered from key locations positioned in our target markets continue to be attractive to our customers. We remain committed not only to the performance our people and equipment are known for delivering, but also to adding value for stakeholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 388512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Select Energy Services Inc. stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for WTTR stock reached $994.08 million, with 106.45 million shares outstanding and 75.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.88K shares, WTTR reached a trading volume of 388512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTTR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Select Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Select Energy Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on WTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has WTTR stock performed recently?

Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, WTTR shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Select Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]

There are presently around $594 million, or 65.60% of WTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTTR stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 13,809,154, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 5,315,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.94 million in WTTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.64 million in WTTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Select Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Select Energy Services Inc. [NYSE:WTTR] by around 6,894,127 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,830,044 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,584,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,308,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTTR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,159,058 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,381 shares during the same period.