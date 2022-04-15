Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] Is Currently -3.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] loss -3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $112.82 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Rapid7 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or +1 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

Rapid7 Inc. represents 56.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.70 billion with the latest information. RPD stock price has been found in the range of $112.69 to $117.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.83K shares, RPD reached a trading volume of 477765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $131.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 149.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RPD stock

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.52, while it was recorded at 112.00 for the last single week of trading, and 112.43 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.97 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.33.

Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

There are presently around $6,598 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,185,065, which is approximately 1.404% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,690,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.14 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $429.36 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly -7.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid7 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 4,403,524 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,533,032 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 49,549,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,485,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,619 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 442,728 shares during the same period.