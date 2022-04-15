PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG] is -40.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PROG Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.35%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q1 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, is scheduled to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, prior to market open.

The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. To access the live webcast, visit the company’s investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.

Over the last 12 months, PRG stock dropped by -38.98%. The one-year PROG Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.85. The average equity rating for PRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 63.29 million shares outstanding and 54.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PRG stock reached a trading volume of 420557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRG shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PROG Holdings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26.

PRG Stock Performance Analysis:

PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, PRG shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.05, while it was recorded at 27.54 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PROG Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. PROG Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57.

PRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROG Holdings Inc. go to 21.00%.

PROG Holdings Inc. [PRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,616,588, which is approximately -9.713% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,618,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.71 million in PRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $150.63 million in PRG stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PROG Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in PROG Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PRG] by around 4,573,170 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,770,443 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 45,566,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,909,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,282 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,373 shares during the same period.