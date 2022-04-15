Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] Revenue clocked in at $703.30 million, down -12.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ: POWI] closed the trading session at $81.59 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.54, while the highest price level was $83.04. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Power Integrations to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on April 28.

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 488.22K shares, POWI reached to a volume of 499852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWI shares is $109.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Power Integrations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Power Integrations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on POWI stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for POWI shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Power Integrations Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.10.

POWI stock trade performance evaluation

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, POWI shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.55, while it was recorded at 81.04 for the last single week of trading, and 93.64 for the last 200 days.

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +51.17. Power Integrations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.15.

Power Integrations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Power Integrations Inc. go to 4.75%.

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,714 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,435,428, which is approximately -24.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,680,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.46 million in POWI stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $305.34 million in POWI stock with ownership of nearly -3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Power Integrations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ:POWI] by around 4,781,714 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 5,734,810 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 47,257,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,774,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,187 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 281,133 shares during the same period.