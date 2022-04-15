Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] fell -40.73% so far this year. What now?

Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLO] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.25. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Portillo’s Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2021.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s, said, “This past year was a milestone year for Portillo’s, highlighting our ongoing commitment to greatness, even in the face of continued industry-wide challenges. Although we did feel some impact from the Omicron variant, we still delivered solid top-line growth and restaurant-level profitability in the fourth quarter. We did this by focusing on high performance across our multiple channels, and our dedication to creating memorable experiences for our guests and our own team members. Our full-year results reflect the strength of the Portillo’s brand, the resilience of our Team Members, and the impact of our accomplishments in 2021. As we look ahead, we’re excited about our future, especially our growth strategy that will bring Portillo’s unrivaled Chicago street food to even more fans across the Midwest and Sunbelt. We’re excited to continue our journey as a newly public company and we look forward to delivering excellent guest experiences any way fans want to experience Portillo’s.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 412449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Portillo’s Inc. stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for PTLO stock reached $1.60 billion, with 35.81 million shares outstanding and 32.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.70K shares, PTLO reached a trading volume of 412449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTLO shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Portillo’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Portillo’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has PTLO stock performed recently?

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Portillo’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]

There are presently around $658 million, or 83.50% of PTLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTLO stocks are: BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,343,204, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 3,771,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.93 million in PTLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.52 million in PTLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLO] by around 29,565,368 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,565,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTLO stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,565,368 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.