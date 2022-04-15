Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] loss -0.91% or -0.02 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 599936 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group”, “PTM” or the “Company”) reports the Company’s financial results for the six months ended February 28, 2022, and provides a summary of recent events and outlook. The Company is focused on advancing the Waterberg Project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the “Waterberg Project”). The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanised, shallow, decline access palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium (“4E”) mine and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost underground platinum group metals (“PGM” or “PGMs”) mines globally.

The Company’s near-term objectives are to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision, including the arrangement of construction financing and concentrate offtake arrangements. The Company is also advancing research and development through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (“Lion”) using platinum and palladium in lithium battery technologies in collaboration with Anglo American Platinum Limited (“Anglo”) and Florida International University (“FIU”).

It opened the trading session at $2.20, the shares rose to $2.20 and dropped to $2.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLG points out that the company has recorded -13.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, PLG reached to a volume of 599936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for PLG stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, PLG shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]

There are presently around $28 million, or 27.40% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 9,066,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 883,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in PLG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.28 million in PLG stock with ownership of nearly -28.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX:PLG] by around 410,736 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,764,951 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,638,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,814,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,270 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 157,722 shares during the same period.