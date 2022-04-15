Piper Sandler slashes price target on Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] – find out why.

Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ: FLMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.16%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Desert Peak Minerals Reports Record Fourth Quarter Production and Post Merger Dividend Policy.

Record fourth quarter production of 9,860 Boepd from Desert Peak Minerals.

Desert Peak Minerals (“Desert Peak”) announced today record production for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and provided initial details on the combined company’s dividend policy.

Over the last 12 months, FLMN stock rose by 63.84%. The one-year Falcon Minerals Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for FLMN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $590.50 million, with 46.61 million shares outstanding and 42.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 868.44K shares, FLMN stock reached a trading volume of 495001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLMN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Falcon Minerals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Falcon Minerals Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLMN stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLMN shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Falcon Minerals Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

FLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, FLMN shares gained by 23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Falcon Minerals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.88 and a Gross Margin at +73.68. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

FLMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Falcon Minerals Corporation go to -6.64%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 59.30% of FLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,082,972, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,374,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.43 million in FLMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.44 million in FLMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Falcon Minerals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ:FLMN] by around 2,887,637 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,750,651 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,929,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,567,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLMN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,288 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,014 shares during the same period.