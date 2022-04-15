Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Stock trading around $15.64 per share: What’s Next?

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Photronics Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that Dr. Frank Lee, who has led the growth of the business in Asia for more than 15 years, has been named President of the company, effective immediately. Peter Kirlin is retiring to pursue other interests after a successful fourteen-year tenure with the company. Dr. Lee will lead global operations, reporting to the CEO. Deno Macricostas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will perform the function of interim CEO.

“I am very pleased and excited that Frank will be leading our operations as we look to maximize our industry-leading global footprint, technology and strong customer relationships,” said Mr. Macricostas. “Frank has a long and successful track record leading our operations in Asia, the largest and fastest growing segment of our business. Under his guidance we have achieved strong growth, increased market share and improved return on capital. We look forward to his executive leadership of the entirety of our operations as we focus on accelerating our growth to capitalize on the continuing global capacity expansions in the semiconductor and display industries. The board is confident in the ability of our leadership team, with Frank at the helm, to guide our next phase of growth as we look to continue to take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities in the photomask industry.”.

A sum of 356140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 617.88K shares. Photronics Inc. shares reached a high of $16.13 and dropped to a low of $15.62 until finishing in the latest session at $15.64.

The one-year PLAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.96. The average equity rating for PLAB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Photronics Inc. [PLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Photronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAB stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLAB shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

PLAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, PLAB shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Photronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.71 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

PLAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $859 million, or 91.80% of PLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,726,685, which is approximately 2.129% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,568,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.46 million in PLAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.3 million in PLAB stock with ownership of nearly -1.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Photronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAB] by around 5,441,256 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,990,934 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,505,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,937,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,815 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 751,337 shares during the same period.