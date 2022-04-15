PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] stock Reiterated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $0.80

PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX: PED] gained 5.60% or 0.07 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 693691 shares. The company report on March 11, 2022 that PEDEVCO Announces 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provided an operations update.

It opened the trading session at $1.24, the shares rose to $1.34 and dropped to $1.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PED points out that the company has recorded -27.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PED reached to a volume of 693691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PEDEVCO Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PED in the course of the last twelve months was 18.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for PED stock

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, PED shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3852, while it was recorded at 1.2380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3129 for the last 200 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.00. PEDEVCO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46.

PEDEVCO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.00% of PED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,623,311, which is approximately 10372.974% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 678,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in PED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.79 million in PED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PEDEVCO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX:PED] by around 2,876,203 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 287,465 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,125,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,288,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PED stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,948 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 82,472 shares during the same period.