ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] is -69.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ORIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.04%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Presents Promising Preclinical Data on Three Programs at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, presented three preclinical poster presentations and one preclinical oral presentation at the 2022 American Cancer Research Association (AACR) Annual Meeting.

“Our four presentations at AACR reflect the broad and diverse pipeline of differentiated programs at ORIC,” said Jacob M. Chacko, MD, chief executive officer. “Preclinical data further demonstrate the potential of CD73 inhibitor ORIC-533 as a treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as the compelling brain penetrant properties of ORIC-114 with its high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations. We also introduced our highly selective inhibitors of PLK4 as a potential treatment for breast cancer by leveraging a synthetic lethal liability. We look forward to the continued advancement of these programs as well as ORIC-944, with initial data for our three clinical programs expected in the first half of 2023.”.

Over the last 12 months, ORIC stock dropped by -78.90%. The one-year ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for ORIC stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $188.73 million, with 39.40 million shares outstanding and 38.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 581.21K shares, ORIC stock reached a trading volume of 438487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORIC shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

ORIC Stock Performance Analysis:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.04. With this latest performance, ORIC shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 92.40% of ORIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORIC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,907,279, which is approximately 0.163% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; COLUMN GROUP LLC, holding 3,568,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.06 million in ORIC stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $15.61 million in ORIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ORIC] by around 3,574,452 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,138,250 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,145,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,857,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORIC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,328,218 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,672,689 shares during the same period.