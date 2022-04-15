Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] Stock trading around $20.84 per share: What’s Next?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] price plunged by -2.66 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2022, can be accessed through the Investors – SEC filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company’s Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods, No. 1 New Square, Bedfont Lakes Business Park, Feltham, Middlesex TW14 8HA, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing investors@nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad FoodsNomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

A sum of 825362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Nomad Foods Limited shares reached a high of $21.50 and dropped to a low of $20.74 until finishing in the latest session at $20.84.

The one-year NOMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.69. The average equity rating for NOMD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $29.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NOMD stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOMD shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NOMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, NOMD shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 25.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nomad Foods Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09.

Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NOMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 10.54%.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,836 million, or 85.60% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,073,168, which is approximately -6.113% of the company’s market cap and around 15.97% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 9,899,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.3 million in NOMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $190.27 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 22,414,861 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 25,083,629 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 88,609,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,107,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,608,256 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,731 shares during the same period.