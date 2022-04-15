New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] Revenue clocked in at $2.38 billion, up 11.52% YTD: What’s Next?

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE: NJR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.48%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Call.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Roberto Bel will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, please visit www.njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click the webcast link under “Latest Events” on the right side of the page.

Over the last 12 months, NJR stock rose by 8.74%. The one-year New Jersey Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.82. The average equity rating for NJR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.38 billion, with 95.94 million shares outstanding and 95.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 551.67K shares, NJR stock reached a trading volume of 469589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NJR shares is $46.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for New Jersey Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for New Jersey Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NJR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Jersey Resources Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NJR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NJR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, NJR shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.52, while it was recorded at 45.75 for the last single week of trading, and 39.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Jersey Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

New Jersey Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NJR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Jersey Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,171 million, or 75.20% of NJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NJR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,538,078, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,645,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.48 million in NJR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $406.96 million in NJR stock with ownership of nearly 1.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE:NJR] by around 4,056,975 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,653,647 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 63,536,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,246,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NJR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,478 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 600,549 shares during the same period.