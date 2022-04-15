Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] Is Currently -4.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.01%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Mustang Bio Announces a Phase 1 Clinical Trial Combining MB-101 (IL13Rα2‐targeted CAR T cell therapy) and MB-108 (C134 oncolytic virus) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma.

MB‐101 (IL13Rα2‐targeted CAR T cell therapy) and MB-108 (C134 oncolytic virus) are well tolerated in patients with recurrent GBM in ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials.

Data support potential of MB-109, the combination of MB-101 + MB-108, to optimize treatment .

Over the last 12 months, MBIO stock dropped by -71.85%. The one-year Mustang Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.25. The average equity rating for MBIO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.36 million, with 92.08 million shares outstanding and 82.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MBIO stock reached a trading volume of 703043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBIO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

MBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.01. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9409, while it was recorded at 0.9181 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9945 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mustang Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.47.

Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 28.90% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,754,566, which is approximately 14.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,468,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 million in MBIO stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.97 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 3,353,606 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,185 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,164,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,228,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,115 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 597,672 shares during the same period.