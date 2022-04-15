Market cap of Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] reaches 37.50M – now what?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] gained 7.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Troika Media Group Supports Diet Coke with New Campaign ‘Love What You Love’ in Great Britain.

via NewMediaWire –Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that Mission, its London-based brand experience and communications company, will support Diet Coke on their ‘Love What You Love’ Campaign in Great Britain.

Brought to life with a new creative, the campaign includes a commercial, as well as an exclusive London Fashion Week on-pack partnership in Great Britain. The integrated marketing campaign celebrates individuals that embrace a positive, unapologetic attitude, by knowing who they are and what they love, staying true to doing things their own way.

Troika Media Group Inc. represents 43.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.50 million with the latest information. TRKA stock price has been found in the range of $0.672 to $0.728.

If compared to the average trading volume of 949.30K shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 668830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.98. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -29.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.82% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0483, while it was recorded at 0.7095 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4961 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.30% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 668,858, which is approximately 531.51% of the company’s market cap and around 36.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 234,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in TRKA stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 832,188 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 68,964 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 250,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,905 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,657 shares during the same period.