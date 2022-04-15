Market cap of Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] reaches 1.86B – now what?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $29.64 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on April 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to 13 new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 51,750 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. represents 61.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.86 billion with the latest information. TVTX stock price has been found in the range of $28.4603 to $29.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 754.23K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 453022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $42.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on TVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83.

Trading performance analysis for TVTX stock

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, TVTX shares gained by 22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.74, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.56 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $1,963 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,614,428, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.83 million in TVTX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $120.87 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly -14.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 10,326,063 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,028,095 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 50,887,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,241,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,395 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,301,536 shares during the same period.