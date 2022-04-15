Market cap of Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] reaches 630.74M – now what?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] closed the trading session at $2.24 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.22, while the highest price level was $2.28. The company report on March 30, 2022 that TASEKO ANNOUNCES A 40% INCREASE IN GIBRALTAR PROVEN AND PROBABLE RESERVES.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT) (TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new 706 million ton proven and probable sulphide reserve for the Gibraltar Mine, a 40% increase as of December 31, 2021. The new reserve estimate allows for a significant extension of the mine life to 23 years with total recoverable metal of 3.0 billion pounds of copper and 53 million pounds of molybdenum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.27 percent and weekly performance of 1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, TGB reached to a volume of 872765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Liberum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

TGB stock trade performance evaluation

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.85 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48.

Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,003,722, which is approximately -3.509% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 7,387,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.55 million in TGB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.95 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 12.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 6,167,818 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,079,481 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,947,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,194,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,561 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 253,814 shares during the same period.