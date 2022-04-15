Market cap of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] reaches 8.77B – now what?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] closed the trading session at $77.54 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.2675, while the highest price level was $78.07. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2022 first-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 842.58K shares, PNW reached to a volume of 484208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNW shares is $70.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $72 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $58, while Guggenheim kept a Sell rating on PNW stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PNW shares from 85 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PNW stock trade performance evaluation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, PNW shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.48, while it was recorded at 78.03 for the last single week of trading, and 72.97 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.81. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation go to 0.10%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,127 million, or 86.50% of PNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,097,183, which is approximately 0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,767,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.94 million in PNW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $752.17 million in PNW stock with ownership of nearly -4.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW] by around 14,342,554 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 18,202,612 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 59,374,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,920,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNW stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,248,382 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,476,970 shares during the same period.