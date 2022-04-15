Market cap of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] reaches 47.78M – now what?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Neptune CEO, Michael Cammarata to Participate in Exclusive ‘Transforming Brands for the Next Generation of Consumers’ Interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an exclusive interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3102052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at 7.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.59%.

The market cap for NEPT stock reached $47.78 million, with 167.34 million shares outstanding and 164.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 3102052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has NEPT stock performed recently?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2768, while it was recorded at 0.1962 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5139 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.76 and a Gross Margin at -122.74. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.08.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -73.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.41. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,316,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.44% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,055,521, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,526,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in NEPT stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 9.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 1,610,291 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,121,098 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,374,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,106,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,414 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 302,324 shares during the same period.