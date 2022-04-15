Market cap of Masimo Corporation [MASI] reaches 7.66B – now what?

Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ: MASI] price plunged by -2.11 percent to reach at -$2.91. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Masimo Closes Acquisition of Sound United.

Leading Developer of Premium Consumer Sound and Home Integration Technologies Becomes Masimo Subsidiary.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Sound United, a leading consumer technology company and owner of multiple premium audio and home entertainment brands. Sound United will operate as a division of Masimo, under its existing leadership, from its headquarters in Carlsbad, California. Sound United operates iconic consumer brands including Bowers & Wilkins®, Denon®, Polk Audio®, Marantz®, Definitive Technology®, Classé®, and Boston Acoustics®. Sold worldwide, these brands are linked by a commitment to the highest production standards and a focus on unparalleled quality and performance.

A sum of 413396 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 996.12K shares. Masimo Corporation shares reached a high of $138.89 and dropped to a low of $134.62 until finishing in the latest session at $134.87.

The one-year MASI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.23. The average equity rating for MASI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masimo Corporation [MASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MASI shares is $199.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Masimo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Masimo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $330 to $200, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masimo Corporation is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MASI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

MASI Stock Performance Analysis:

Masimo Corporation [MASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, MASI shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.14 for Masimo Corporation [MASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.10, while it was recorded at 138.77 for the last single week of trading, and 244.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masimo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masimo Corporation [MASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.26 and a Gross Margin at +65.23. Masimo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.76.

Masimo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

MASI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masimo Corporation go to 11.90%.

Masimo Corporation [MASI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,250 million, or 86.90% of MASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MASI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,026,374, which is approximately 1.496% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,703,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.39 million in MASI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $277.14 million in MASI stock with ownership of nearly -1.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masimo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ:MASI] by around 2,247,338 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 2,056,775 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 42,039,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,343,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MASI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,572 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 246,238 shares during the same period.