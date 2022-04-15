Market cap of AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] reaches 48.45M – now what?

AGM Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AGMH] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 28, 2021 that AGM Group Announces Delivery of 1,335 Units of Crypto Mining Machines to Meten.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX).

The delivery is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies to nurture a blockchain ecosystem by integrating technology, products, sales, and services.

A sum of 778417 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 321.63K shares. AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.5684 and dropped to a low of $2.32 until finishing in the latest session at $2.36.

Guru’s Opinion on AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGM Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AGMH Stock Performance Analysis:

AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.41. With this latest performance, AGMH shares gained by 34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGM Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1900.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.71. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2058.25.

Return on Total Capital for AGMH is now -12.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.19. Additionally, AGMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] managed to generate an average of -$99,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. [AGMH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.50% of AGMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGMH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,493,437, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 555,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in AGMH stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.12 million in AGMH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AGMH] by around 2,187,415 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,071 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 37,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,237,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGMH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,179,373 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,913 shares during the same period.