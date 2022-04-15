Market Analysts see Post Holdings Inc. [POST] falling to $70. Time to buy?

Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE: POST] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $74.71 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Post Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2022 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Post Holdings Inc. stock is now 1.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POST Stock saw the intraday high of $75.325 and lowest of $74.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.42, which means current price is +18.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 731.61K shares, POST reached a trading volume of 467865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Post Holdings Inc. [POST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POST shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Post Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $99 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Post Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on POST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Post Holdings Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for POST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for POST in the course of the last twelve months was 11.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has POST stock performed recently?

Post Holdings Inc. [POST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, POST shares gained by 10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Post Holdings Inc. [POST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.68, while it was recorded at 73.83 for the last single week of trading, and 71.11 for the last 200 days.

Post Holdings Inc. [POST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Post Holdings Inc. [POST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.62. Post Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.50.

Return on Total Capital for POST is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Post Holdings Inc. [POST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.81. Additionally, POST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Post Holdings Inc. [POST] managed to generate an average of $15,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Post Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Post Holdings Inc. [POST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Post Holdings Inc. go to -0.40%.

Insider trade positions for Post Holdings Inc. [POST]

There are presently around $4,190 million, or 92.40% of POST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POST stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 7,000,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,342,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.11 million in POST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $357.62 million in POST stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE:POST] by around 3,383,675 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 4,808,254 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 47,889,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,081,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POST stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 851,397 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,076 shares during the same period.