Market Analysts see Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.12%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data for NL-201 at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

– NL-201 demonstrates antitumor activity in preclinical B-cell lymphoma models -.

– NL-201 synergizes with radiation therapy to generate potent, antitumor immunity -.

Over the last 12 months, NLTX stock dropped by -88.46%. The one-year Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.45. The average equity rating for NLTX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.26 million, with 55.11 million shares outstanding and 33.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.46K shares, NLTX stock reached a trading volume of 362755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLTX shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NLTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

NLTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.12. With this latest performance, NLTX shares dropped by -30.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.41 for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3000, while it was recorded at 1.5620 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.47.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

NLTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.10%.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 59.40% of NLTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLTX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,821,740, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,490,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 million in NLTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.59 million in NLTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NLTX] by around 1,464,880 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,629,575 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,602,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,697,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLTX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,287 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,465 shares during the same period.