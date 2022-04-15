Market Analysts see Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Latham Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM] loss -1.07% or -0.14 points to close at $12.96 with a heavy trading volume of 496862 shares. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Latham Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Company Achieves 12th Consecutive Year of Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion1.

Delivers Record Fourth Quarter Year-Over-Year Net Sales Growth of 24.1% .

It opened the trading session at $13.18, the shares rose to $13.25 and dropped to $12.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWIM points out that the company has recorded -3.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 767.30K shares, SWIM reached to a volume of 496862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWIM shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Latham Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Latham Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SWIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latham Group Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for SWIM stock

Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, SWIM shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 12.96 for the last single week of trading, and 19.61 for the last 200 days.

Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Latham Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latham Group Inc. go to 43.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]

There are presently around $382 million, or 84.20% of SWIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWIM stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,554,003, which is approximately 0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,614,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.84 million in SWIM stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $43.13 million in SWIM stock with ownership of nearly 18.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Latham Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SWIM] by around 6,708,734 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,956,704 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,841,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,507,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWIM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,290 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 853,096 shares during the same period.