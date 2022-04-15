Market Analysts see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] price surged by 10.73 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on April 13, 2022 that New data show HOOKIPA’s arenaviral immunotherapies induce potent T cell responses in novel combinations and against tumor self-antigens.

Preclinical data on combination with co-stimulatory 4-1BB agonists or adoptive T cell transfer showed potent T cell responses and significant tumor control.

Preclinical data also expand evidence on arenaviral immunotherapy targeting tumor self-antigens, reinforcing scientific approach for HB-300 program in prostate cancer.

A sum of 7430075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.76M shares. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $2.20 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.96.

The one-year HOOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.71. The average equity rating for HOOK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

HOOK Stock Performance Analysis:

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 29.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8021, while it was recorded at 1.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -442.73. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.22.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

HOOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 2.00%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 46.40% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,385,136, which is approximately 29.324% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,090,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in HOOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.38 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly 15.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 2,924,905 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,563,763 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,536,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,025,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,768 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,270 shares during the same period.