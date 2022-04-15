Market Analysts see Geron Corporation [GERN] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] gained 9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Geron to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

Geron Corporation represents 330.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $554.42 million with the latest information. GERN stock price has been found in the range of $1.514 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 2913799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 396.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for GERN stock

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 58.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1896, while it was recorded at 1.5640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3090 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $217 million, or 44.10% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,217,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.61 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.45 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 3,331,680 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,812,237 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 122,225,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,368,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 461,870 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 229,876 shares during the same period.