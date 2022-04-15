Market Analysts see First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIN] loss -2.06% or -0.88 points to close at $41.80 with a heavy trading volume of 393890 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Everett Executive Vice President.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) recently announced the appointment of Rett Everett to Executive Vice President (EVP), Credit Administration. The announcement was made by Luke Longhofer, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

“Rett’s extensive background and experience in commercial banking, combined with his role as Chief Credit Officer at his previous bank, are assets that will contribute to First Financial Bank’s lending success,” Longhofer said. “His achievements and expertise will add immediate value to our lending team as we continue to be one of the nation’s best community banks.”.

It opened the trading session at $42.68, the shares rose to $42.94 and dropped to $41.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FFIN points out that the company has recorded -12.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 464.37K shares, FFIN reached to a volume of 393890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIN shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Financial Bankshares Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.65.

Trading performance analysis for FFIN stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, FFIN shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.75, while it was recorded at 42.35 for the last single week of trading, and 48.39 for the last 200 days.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.43. First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Financial Bankshares Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Financial Bankshares Inc. [FFIN]

There are presently around $3,183 million, or 60.10% of FFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,967,983, which is approximately 5.361% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,641,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.22 million in FFIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $224.16 million in FFIN stock with ownership of nearly -1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Financial Bankshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in First Financial Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIN] by around 2,529,952 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 3,074,077 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 70,555,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,159,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,280 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 330,659 shares during the same period.