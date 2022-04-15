Market Analysts see Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.99 at the close of the session, up 1.67%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Billion Dollar Brands: CEO’s of ORAGIN Foods, Dutch Bros, Kona Gold Beverage, and GenTech Driving Revenue Growth with New Market Expansion, and Product Innovation in Coffee, Specialty Retail, and CPG Plant-Based Brands.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS), ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG) and GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GTEH).

US Consumers will spend $635 billion on packaged foods, with $80 billion on coffee alone (Statista). American consumers are hungry for innovative brand experiences, and products – which spells explosive revenue growth potential, and the potential for building billion dollar brands. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock is now 4.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BROS Stock saw the intraday high of $53.3827 and lowest of $51.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.40, which means current price is +39.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 802234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $65.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.02% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.85, while it was recorded at 51.83 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $4,376 million, or 57.90% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 64,465,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,427,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.59 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.65 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 18.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 70,912,043 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,632,838 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,036,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,581,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,366,881 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,569,549 shares during the same period.