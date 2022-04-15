Market Analysts see American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] gaining to $182. Time to buy?

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] plunged by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $168.68 during the day while it closed the day at $166.16. The company report on April 12, 2022 that American Water’s 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 28, 2022.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Susan Hardwick, president, chief executive officer, and chief financial officer and Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and chief operating officer will host the 2022 first quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.

American Water Works Company Inc. stock has also loss -2.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AWK stock has declined by -1.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.93% and lost -12.02% year-on date.

The market cap for AWK stock reached $30.43 billion, with 182.00 million shares outstanding and 180.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AWK reached a trading volume of 581891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $167.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $164 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $172 to $171, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on AWK stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AWK shares from 185 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

AWK stock trade performance evaluation

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, AWK shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.29, while it was recorded at 168.19 for the last single week of trading, and 169.36 for the last 200 days.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.43 and a Gross Margin at +38.60. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.30%.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,167 million, or 87.60% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,525,980, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,192,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 7,636,853 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 6,168,437 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 143,674,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,479,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,863,088 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 828,912 shares during the same period.