Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $21

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.49 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Mandiant Gives Back: Announces 2022 Mandiant Academy Quarterly Grant Program for Nonprofit Organizations.

New grant program helps to close the cyber security skills gap through cyber intelligence training courses developed by industry-leading experts.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced the launch of the 2022 Mandiant AcademyTM Quarterly Grant Program, which seeks to support mission-focused U.S. nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing cyber security professionals along their career paths. The program is part of the larger Mandiant Gives Back initiative that provides funds, awareness and training to support the global community.

Mandiant Inc. stock is now 28.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNDT Stock saw the intraday high of $22.50 and lowest of $22.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.33, which means current price is +63.50% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 2695401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 145.05.

How has MNDT stock performed recently?

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.36, while it was recorded at 22.36 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,460 million, or 95.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.14 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $360.0 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,199,710 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 29,891,299 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 132,240,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,331,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,113,609 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 20,224,063 shares during the same period.