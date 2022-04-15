Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] moved up 0.27: Why It’s Important

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE: MIC] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that MIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

“Following the successful conclusion of the sales of our IMTT and Atlantic Aviation businesses, our continuing operations are composed principally of Hawaii Gas,” said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. “The ongoing approval process related to the proposed merger of the Company with an entity managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP is proceeding as anticipated. We continue to expect to receive the remaining approval from the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission and to conclude the transaction in the first half of 2022.”.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC represents 88.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $331.61 million with the latest information. MIC stock price has been found in the range of $3.73 to $3.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, MIC reached a trading volume of 746885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for MIC stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.79 and a Gross Margin at +25.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.67.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]

There are presently around $261 million, or 80.20% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 14,721,523, which is approximately 1.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,725,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.72 million in MIC stocks shares; and FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.3 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE:MIC] by around 24,553,453 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 29,757,608 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,187,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,498,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,835,434 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 16,258,313 shares during the same period.