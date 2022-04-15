LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] Revenue clocked in at $556.20 million, up 131.76% YTD: What’s Next?

LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE: LXU] jumped around 0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.61 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors.

LSB Industries Inc. stock is now 131.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXU Stock saw the intraday high of $25.68 and lowest of $24.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.24, which means current price is +182.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 765.60K shares, LXU reached a trading volume of 698131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXU shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for LSB Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research dropped their target price from $55 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2013, representing the official price target for LSB Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Northland Securities kept a Outperform rating on LXU stock. On May 10, 2012, analysts increased their price target for LXU shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSB Industries Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXU in the course of the last twelve months was 43.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has LXU stock performed recently?

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, LXU shares gained by 33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 433.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.52, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

LSB Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSB Industries Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 79.20% of LXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXU stocks are: SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ with ownership of 54,356,127, which is approximately -21.31% of the company’s market cap and around 82.30% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 2,155,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.19 million in LXU stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $45.24 million in LXU stock with ownership of nearly -0.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LSB Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE:LXU] by around 2,496,494 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 15,838,111 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 51,960,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,294,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,659 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 206,105 shares during the same period.