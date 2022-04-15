LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LGI Homes Inc. [NASDAQ: LGIH] price plunged by -1.08 percent to reach at -$0.98. The company report on April 5, 2022 that LGI Homes Reports March and First Quarter 2022 Home Closings and Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 658 homes in March 2022. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,599 during the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 88 active selling communities.

A sum of 445751 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 329.55K shares. LGI Homes Inc. shares reached a high of $92.45 and dropped to a low of $88.2656 until finishing in the latest session at $90.06.

The one-year LGIH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.26. The average equity rating for LGIH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGIH shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGIH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for LGI Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for LGI Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on LGIH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LGI Homes Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LGIH in the course of the last twelve months was 107.49.

LGIH Stock Performance Analysis:

LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, LGIH shares dropped by -25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.13, while it was recorded at 90.47 for the last single week of trading, and 140.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LGI Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +26.78. LGI Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.57.

LGIH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGIH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGI Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,806 million, or 86.50% of LGIH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGIH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,862,238, which is approximately -1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,308,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.92 million in LGIH stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $185.03 million in LGIH stock with ownership of nearly -5.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LGI Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in LGI Homes Inc. [NASDAQ:LGIH] by around 1,308,063 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 2,142,813 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 16,604,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,054,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGIH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,155 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 359,406 shares during the same period.