KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] – find out why.

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -4.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.81. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Sprinklr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q4 Total Revenue of $136 million, up 30% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 456554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sprinklr Inc. stands at 8.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for CXM stock reached $3.53 billion, with 225.47 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.79K shares, CXM reached a trading volume of 456554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has CXM stock performed recently?

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.44 and a Gross Margin at +68.29. Sprinklr Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.64.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.15. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 59.90% of CXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,208,825, which is approximately -1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 23,137,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.52 million in CXM stocks shares; and 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $80.38 million in CXM stock with ownership of nearly 152.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprinklr Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE:CXM] by around 13,572,497 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 26,704,419 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 34,242,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,519,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,384,207 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,918 shares during the same period.