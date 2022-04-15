KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] – find out why.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ: CDMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.02%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Avid Bioservices to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Forum.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Forum. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place March 22-23, 2022 in a virtual format.

Over the last 12 months, CDMO stock dropped by -4.44%. The one-year Avid Bioservices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.97. The average equity rating for CDMO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 61.63 million shares outstanding and 60.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 583.56K shares, CDMO stock reached a trading volume of 386315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDMO shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avid Bioservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Avid Bioservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Bioservices Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

CDMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, CDMO shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avid Bioservices Inc. Fundamentals:

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CDMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Bioservices Inc. go to 15.00%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,123 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,669,778, which is approximately 120.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,226,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.63 million in CDMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.44 million in CDMO stock with ownership of nearly 26.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Bioservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO] by around 13,674,393 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,242,198 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 41,440,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,357,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDMO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,534,275 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,458 shares during the same period.