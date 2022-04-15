Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] is -21.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -3.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.31. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

–Registration Trial for uUTI Planned in Second Half of 2022—-Cash Runway into 2024–.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 892479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iterum Therapeutics plc stands at 9.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.86%.

The market cap for ITRM stock reached $56.46 million, with 185.30 million shares outstanding and 181.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 892479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]?

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has ITRM stock performed recently?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3764, while it was recorded at 0.3085 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5632 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.30% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,456,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in ITRM stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.35 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,289,296 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,524,286 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,127,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,940,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,055 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 624,562 shares during the same period.