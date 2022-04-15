International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] is 28.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ: IMXI] closed the trading session at $20.54 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.09, while the highest price level was $20.675. The company report on April 13, 2022 that International Money Express, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release First Quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call on May 4, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:.

by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call; or.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.70 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 336.80K shares, IMXI reached to a volume of 358471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMXI shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Money Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for International Money Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on IMXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Money Express Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMXI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

IMXI stock trade performance evaluation

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, IMXI shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.37, while it was recorded at 20.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.90 for the last 200 days.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. International Money Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.61.

International Money Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Money Express Inc. go to 0.55%.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $628 million, or 80.60% of IMXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMXI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,506,275, which is approximately -8.298% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,550,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.38 million in IMXI stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $45.13 million in IMXI stock with ownership of nearly -15.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Money Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ:IMXI] by around 2,665,953 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,776,188 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,111,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,553,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMXI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,203 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 578,187 shares during the same period.