Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] is -38.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] loss -7.15% or -0.48 points to close at $6.23 with a heavy trading volume of 784643 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Inspirato Announces 2023 Luxury Cruise Program Featuring 8 Custom Voyages Spanning 5 Continents.

New slate of cruises drives record-breaking bookings in first 24 hours.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its 2023 “Inspirato Only” luxury cruise program featuring eight custom voyages spanning five continents. The Company also announced that the new slate of cruises, which represents a significant expansion of the Company’s 2022 cruise program, resulted in record-breaking bookings from Inspirato subscribers in its first 24 hours of release. This included more than $3 million of reservations in the first 24 hours and immediate sell-outs of the new Greek Isles Yacht Cruise and Egypt and The Nile River Cruise.

It opened the trading session at $6.85, the shares rose to $6.85 and dropped to $6.1058, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISPO points out that the company has recorded -38.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ISPO reached to a volume of 784643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Inspirato Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Inspirato Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ISPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ISPO stock

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.73. With this latest performance, ISPO shares dropped by -33.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]

There are presently around $110 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,587,584, which is approximately 167.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,498,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.34 million in ISPO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.54 million in ISPO stock with ownership of nearly 174.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inspirato Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ:ISPO] by around 4,976,579 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,751,753 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 8,939,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,668,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,897 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,598 shares during the same period.